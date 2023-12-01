Indiana vs. Maryland December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Maryland Terrapins (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on BTN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Indiana vs. Maryland Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maryland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Maryland AVG
|Maryland Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|69.7
|221st
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|27th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.