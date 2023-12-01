Friday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at Assembly Hall is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Indiana taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

The matchup has no set line.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 71, Maryland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-2.8)

Indiana (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Both Indiana and Maryland are 1-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hoosiers are 3-2-0 and the Terrapins are 1-4-0.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game with a +24 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.0 points per game (190th in college basketball) and allow 71.0 per contest (175th in college basketball).

Indiana is 301st in college basketball at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.3 its opponents average.

Indiana makes 3.2 three-pointers per game (362nd in college basketball), 6.5 fewer than its opponents (9.7).

The Hoosiers' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 117th in college basketball, and the 92.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 245th in college basketball.

Indiana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hoosiers commit 11.8 per game (174th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (225th in college basketball play).

