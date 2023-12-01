Indiana vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on BTN.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Maryland matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-3.5)
|137.5
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-2.5)
|137.5
|-152
|+126
Indiana vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Indiana has won just one game against the spread this season.
- In the Hoosiers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Maryland has won just one game against the spread this season.
- Games featuring the Terrapins have gone over the point total just once this season.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Indiana is 48th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (129th).
- The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
