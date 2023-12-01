The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on BTN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Maryland Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-3.5) 137.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Indiana (-2.5) 137.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana vs. Maryland Betting Trends

  • Indiana has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • In the Hoosiers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
  • Maryland has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • Games featuring the Terrapins have gone over the point total just once this season.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Indiana is 48th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (129th).
  • The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

