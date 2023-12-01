How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - December 1
The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 51% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- Indiana has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Terrapins are the 230th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoosiers sit at 301st.
- The Hoosiers average 12.3 more points per game (75) than the Terrapins allow (62.7).
- When Indiana scores more than 62.7 points, it is 5-0.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana put up 80.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than away from home (72.2).
- Indiana averaged 6.4 treys per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UConn
|L 77-57
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Louisville
|W 74-66
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Harvard
|W 89-76
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/9/2023
|Auburn
|-
|State Farm Arena
