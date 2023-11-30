Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Haliburton tallied 33 points and nine assists in his last game, which ended in a 114-110 loss versus the Trail Blazers.

Now let's examine Haliburton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.9 26.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.6 Assists 11.5 11.9 11.7 PRA -- 41.5 42 PR -- 29.6 30.3 3PM 3.5 3.8 4.2



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Haliburton has made 8.9 shots per game, which adds up to 17.5% of his team's total makes.

He's made 3.8 threes per game, or 23.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Haliburton's Pacers average 107.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 98.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.1 points per game, the Heat are the seventh-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Heat are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 37 11 2 10 2 1 1 12/23/2022 37 43 2 7 10 1 1 12/12/2022 33 1 3 6 0 2 0 11/4/2022 36 22 9 9 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.