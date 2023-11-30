Taylor Raddysh and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Considering a bet on Raddysh? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh has averaged 16:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Raddysh has a goal in three of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of 20 games this year, Raddysh has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Raddysh has an assist in two of 20 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Raddysh hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Raddysh going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 63 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 2 5 Points 2 3 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

