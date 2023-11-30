Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shannon County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Shannon County, Indiana today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shannon County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence Cristo Rey High School at Eminence JrSr High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Eminence, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.