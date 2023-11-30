Thursday's game at Athletics Center O'rena has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-2) squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on November 30. Our computer prediction projects a 79-72 win for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons are coming off of a 90-77 victory over Western Kentucky in their most recent game on Sunday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 79, Oakland 72

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a 90-77 win on November 26. It was their best victory of the season.

The Mastodons have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 118) on November 26

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 140) on November 15

88-74 over Delaware (No. 185) on November 25

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Audra Emmerson: 10.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

10.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

11.8 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Erin Woodson: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG% Renna Schwieterman: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game (posting 82.0 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and conceding 72.3 per outing, 306th in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential.

