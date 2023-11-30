The Miami Heat (10-8) and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) are scheduled to meet on Thursday at Kaseya Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Bam Adebayo and Myles Turner are two players to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, BSIN

Pacers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pacers lost to the Trail Blazers on Monday, 114-110. Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 33 points (and chipped in nine assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 33 2 9 0 0 3 Bennedict Mathurin 11 4 0 0 0 0 Bruce Brown 11 3 3 2 0 1

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton gets the Pacers 25.9 points, 3.7 boards and 11.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Turner contributes with 16.8 points per game, plus 7.6 boards and 1.4 assists.

Bruce Brown averages 11.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.8 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Buddy Hield provides the Pacers 13.6 points, 2.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pacers receive 12.9 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 26.7 3.6 11.7 0.9 0.7 4.2 Myles Turner 16.9 7 1.2 0.7 2.5 1.3 Bruce Brown 10.9 4.3 3.2 1.4 0.5 0.8 Bennedict Mathurin 13.9 4.2 1.5 0.7 0.3 1.3 Buddy Hield 14.3 2.3 2 0.8 0.4 3.1

