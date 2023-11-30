Thursday's contest features the Wright State Raiders (4-2) and the IUPUI Jaguars (1-5) matching up at Wright State University Nutter Center (on November 30) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-69 win for Wright State.

The Jaguars' last game on Sunday ended in a 75-71 loss to Ohio.

IUPUI vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

IUPUI vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 76, IUPUI 69

Other Horizon Predictions

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars captured their signature win of the season on November 6, when they beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who rank No. 273 in our computer rankings, 77-72.

The Jaguars have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

IUPUI has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 16.2 PTS, 40 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

16.2 PTS, 40 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Tahlia Walton: 14.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

14.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Abby Wolterman: 8.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 61.1 FG% Jazmyn Turner: 13 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 39.1 FG%

13 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 39.1 FG% Jaci Jones: 2.7 PTS, 19.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars are being outscored by 19.5 points per game, with a -117 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (234th in college basketball), and allow 82.2 per outing (347th in college basketball).

