The Wright State Raiders (4-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when they host the IUPUI Jaguars (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 62.7 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 69.3 the Raiders give up to opponents.

IUPUI has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

The Raiders put up 7.4 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Jaguars give up (82.2).

Wright State is 2-0 when scoring more than 82.2 points.

When IUPUI allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 1-1.

The Raiders shoot 44.3% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Jaguars allow defensively.

The Jaguars make 37.7% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 16.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

16.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Tahlia Walton: 14.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

14.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Abby Wolterman: 8.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 61.1 FG% Jazmyn Turner: 13.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 39.1 FG%

13.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 39.1 FG% Jaci Jones: 2.7 PTS, 19.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

