Thursday's game at Cross Insurance Center has the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) matching up with the Maine Black Bears (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-56 victory, heavily favoring Indiana.

The Hoosiers head into this matchup following a 72-63 win over Princeton on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Maine Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Indiana vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 75, Maine 56

Other Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 23, the Hoosiers beat the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 66 in our computer rankings) by a score of 71-57.

The Hoosiers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Indiana has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

According to the RPI, the Black Bears have one win against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 56th-most in Division 1.

Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 23

72-63 over Princeton (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 25

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 109) on November 17

77-44 at home over Lipscomb (No. 139) on November 19

96-43 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 273) on November 9

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 17.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 58.8 FG%

17.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 58.8 FG% Sara Scalia: 18.7 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

18.7 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Yarden Garzon: 11.8 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

11.8 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Sydney Parrish: 7.2 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers put up 82 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (172nd in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game.

