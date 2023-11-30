The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Insights

The Cowboys put up 31.5 points per game, 8.9 more than the Seahawks surrender per matchup (22.6).

Seattle averages 20.8 points per game, 4.0 more than Dallas gives up (16.8).

The Cowboys collect 29.1 more yards per game (377.6) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (348.5).

Seattle averages 41.3 more yards per game (317.6) than Dallas gives up (276.3).

This season, the Cowboys run for just 2.4 fewer yards (115.3) than the Seahawks allow per contest (117.7).

Seattle rushes for 95.8 yards per game, 13.3 fewer than the 109.1 Dallas allows per contest.

The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have 15 takeaways.

Seattle has turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than Dallas has forced turnovers (17).

Cowboys Home Performance

At home, the Cowboys score 41 points per game and give up 12. That's more than they score overall (31.5), but less than they allow (16.8).

At home, the Cowboys accumulate 443.4 yards per game and concede 259.2. That's more than they gain overall (377.6), but less than they allow (276.3).

At home, Dallas accumulates 317.8 passing yards per game and gives up 173.6. That's more than it gains (262.4) and allows (167.2) overall.

The Cowboys rack up 125.6 rushing yards per game at home (10.3 more than their overall average), and concede 85.6 at home (23.5 less than overall).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage at home (52.2%) is higher than their overall average (47.7%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (25.4%) is lower than overall (34.3%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 New York W 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington W 45-10 CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX

Seahawks Away Performance

The Seahawks' average points scored (18.6) and allowed (21) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 20.8 and 22.6, respectively.

The Seahawks' average yards gained (300) and allowed (332.4) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 317.6 and 348.5, respectively.

Seattle accumulates 222.8 passing yards per game away from home (1.0 more than its overall average), and gives up 204.4 in road games (26.3 less than overall).

On the road, the Seahawks accumulate 77.2 rushing yards per game and give up 128. That's less than they gain overall (95.8), and more than they allow (117.7).

The Seahawks convert 30.6% of third downs away from home (0.7% lower than their overall average), and concede 38.3% on the road (5.8% lower than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Washington W 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles L 17-16 CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco L 31-13 NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 12/17/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS

