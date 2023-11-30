The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The point total is set at 137.5 for the matchup.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -2.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 6-1-0 this season.

Butler has been at least a -150 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulldogs, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Texas Tech has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

The Red Raiders have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 4 57.1% 80.6 149.9 65.3 126 142.5 Texas Tech 1 20% 69.3 149.9 60.7 126 133.9

Additional Butler vs Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.

Butler has a 6-0 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when putting up more than 60.7 points.

The Red Raiders put up just 4.0 more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (65.3).

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 6-1-0 3-0 3-4-0 Texas Tech 2-3-0 1-1 1-4-0

Butler vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Texas Tech 10-6 Home Record 11-6 3-9 Away Record 3-7 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

