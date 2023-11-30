The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) are favored by 1.5 points against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The point total is 138.5 for the matchup.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -1.5 138.5

Butler vs Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs are 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

Butler has been at least a -125 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

Texas Tech has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

This year, the Red Raiders have won two of three games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 4 57.1% 80.6 149.9 65.3 126 142.5 Texas Tech 1 20% 69.3 149.9 60.7 126 133.9

Additional Butler vs Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders give up.

Butler has a 6-0 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 60.7 points.

The Red Raiders' 69.3 points per game are only four more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow.

Texas Tech has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 6-1-0 3-0 3-4-0 Texas Tech 2-3-0 1-1 1-4-0

Butler vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Texas Tech 10-6 Home Record 11-6 3-9 Away Record 3-7 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

