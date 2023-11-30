Thursday's game features the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) clashing at Hinkle Fieldhouse (on November 30) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Butler.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Texas Tech. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 138.5 total.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -1.5

Butler -1.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -125, Texas Tech +105

Butler vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Texas Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Texas Tech

Pick ATS: Butler (-1.5)



Butler (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Butler is 6-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Tech's 2-3-0 ATS record. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in three games, while Red Raiders games have gone over one time. The two teams score 149.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +107 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and are giving up 65.3 per contest to rank 75th in college basketball.

Butler records 34.6 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball) compared to the 34.6 of its opponents.

Butler makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (166th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.7%.

The Bulldogs rank 79th in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 43rd in college basketball defensively with 81.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.1 (64th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (172nd in college basketball).

