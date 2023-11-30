Thursday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Butler, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM on November 30.

According to our computer prediction, Butler is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Texas Tech. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 138.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -1.5

Butler -1.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -125, Texas Tech +105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Texas Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Texas Tech

Pick ATS: Butler (-1.5)



Butler (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Butler is 6-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Tech's 2-3-0 ATS record. The Bulldogs have a 3-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Red Raiders have a record of 1-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 149.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.6 points per game (79th in college basketball) and give up 65.3 per contest (76th in college basketball).

Butler ranks 131st in the country at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.6 its opponents average.

Butler makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (165th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.7%.

The Bulldogs rank 79th in college basketball by averaging 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 43rd in college basketball, allowing 81.6 points per 100 possessions.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 10.1 (63rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.