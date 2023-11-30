Thursday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) squaring off at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Butler, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on November 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Texas Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-4.2)

Butler (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Butler has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas Tech is 2-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 3-4-0 and the Red Raiders are 1-4-0.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.6 points per game (81st in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per outing (79th in college basketball).

The 34.6 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 135th in college basketball. Its opponents collect 34.6 per outing.

Butler makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (138th in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from deep (167th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 26.7%.

The Bulldogs average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (86th in college basketball), and allow 81.6 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

Butler has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (64th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (178th in college basketball).

