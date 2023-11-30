Butler vs. Texas Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Butler vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-1.5)
|138.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Butler (-1.5)
|139.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Butler has put together a 6-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' seven games have hit the over.
- Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
- Games featuring the Red Raiders have gone over the point total just once this season.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Butler is 79th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (43rd).
- Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.