How to Watch Butler vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) go up against the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Butler Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
- Butler has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 131st.
- The Bulldogs record 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.
- When Butler scores more than 60.7 points, it is 5-1.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler put up 69.4 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 61.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last season, giving up 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 in away games.
- When playing at home, Butler sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7) than away from home (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (28.8%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
