How to Watch Butler vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- In games Butler shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders sit at 112th.
- The 80.6 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 19.9 more points than the Red Raiders allow (60.7).
- Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Butler fared better at home last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bulldogs surrendered 65.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.3 when playing on the road.
- Butler drained 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged on the road (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
