The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) battle the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
  • In games Butler shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 112th.
  • The Bulldogs record 19.9 more points per game (80.6) than the Red Raiders give up (60.7).
  • When Butler puts up more than 60.7 points, it is 5-1.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler posted 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged away from home (61.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.
  • Butler averaged 7 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse

