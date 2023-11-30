The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) battle the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have hit.
  • Butler has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 112th.
  • The Bulldogs score 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.
  • Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.3.
  • Butler sunk 7 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse

