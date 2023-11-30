How to Watch Butler vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) battle the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Butler Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have hit.
- Butler has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 112th.
- The Bulldogs score 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.
- Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.3.
- Butler sunk 7 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.