The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) battle the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have hit.

Butler has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 112th.

The Bulldogs score 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.

Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.3.

Butler sunk 7 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Butler Upcoming Schedule