The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) take on the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

Butler is 5-1 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 112th.

The Bulldogs average 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.

Butler has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (61.1).

Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last year, ceding 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.

When playing at home, Butler made 1.2 more threes per game (7) than in away games (5.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to when playing on the road (28.8%).

