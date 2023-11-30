The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) take on the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
  • Butler is 5-1 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 112th.
  • The Bulldogs average 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.
  • Butler has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (61.1).
  • Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last year, ceding 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Butler made 1.2 more threes per game (7) than in away games (5.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to when playing on the road (28.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse

