How to Watch Butler vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- Butler has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders sit at 112th.
- The Bulldogs record 19.9 more points per game (80.6) than the Red Raiders allow (60.7).
- When Butler scores more than 60.7 points, it is 5-1.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler scored 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game last season at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.3).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Butler fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
