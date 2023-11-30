Bruce Brown NBA Player Preview vs. the Heat - November 30
Bruce Brown and the Indiana Pacers take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.
In this article, we break down Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|11.4
|10.9
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.1
|4.3
|Assists
|2.5
|2.8
|3.2
|PRA
|--
|18.3
|18.4
|PR
|--
|15.5
|15.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|0.8
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat
- Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 9.8% and 9.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.
- Brown's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 98.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 26th in possessions per game with 107.8.
- Conceding 109.1 points per game, the Heat are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- The Heat are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.7 per game, 16th in the NBA.
- The Heat give up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.
Bruce Brown vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/12/2023
|28
|10
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/9/2023
|30
|21
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6/7/2023
|29
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6/4/2023
|27
|11
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6/1/2023
|21
|10
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2/13/2023
|32
|16
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|26
|13
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
