How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-13) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Red Wings game against the Blackhawks will air on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX, so tune in to take in the action.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Red Wings Additional Info
|Red Wings vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Red Wings vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Red Wings vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 73 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 53 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|20
|10
|7
|17
|12
|18
|39.7%
|Philipp Kurashev
|14
|4
|8
|12
|4
|8
|58.3%
|Jason Dickinson
|20
|7
|5
|12
|9
|12
|43.7%
|Ryan Donato
|20
|4
|6
|10
|10
|18
|41.4%
|Nick Foligno
|20
|2
|7
|9
|7
|20
|50%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have conceded 63 total goals (three per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Red Wings score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (76 total, 3.6 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 36 goals over that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|20
|8
|13
|21
|11
|10
|51.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|21
|12
|8
|20
|11
|14
|28.6%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|20
|5
|13
|18
|10
|5
|-
|J.T. Compher
|21
|4
|13
|17
|9
|7
|46.6%
|Lucas Raymond
|21
|8
|8
|16
|7
|8
|0%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.