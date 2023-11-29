The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-1) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
  • Villanova is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 116th.
  • The Wildcats average 14.2 more points per game (78.4) than the Hawks give up (64.2).
  • When Villanova totals more than 64.2 points, it is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 43.2% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 37.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 238th.
  • The Hawks average 11.9 more points per game (76.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (64.1).
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Villanova averaged 70.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, allowing 65.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Villanova fared better at home last year, averaging 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Saint Joseph's (PA) scored 75.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.0.
  • At home, the Hawks gave up 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 75.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Saint Joseph's (PA) knocked down fewer triples on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (35.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Texas Tech W 85-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 North Carolina W 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Memphis W 79-63 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce L 57-54 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/20/2023 @ Kentucky L 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/26/2023 Sacred Heart W 64-55 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/29/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/6/2023 American - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/10/2023 Princeton - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.