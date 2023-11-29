Wednesday's game between the Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) and Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) going head-to-head at University Arena has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Beacons lost their most recent game 78-68 against UAB on Saturday.

Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 66, Valparaiso 60

Valparaiso Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beacons were outscored by 11.8 points per game last season with a -355 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.6 points per game (287th in college basketball) and gave up 71.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Valparaiso averaged 58.5 points per game in MVC play, and 59.6 overall.

At home, the Beacons averaged 63 points per game last season. Away, they scored 56.9.

Valparaiso allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.

