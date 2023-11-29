The Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at University Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Beacons score an average of 58.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 64.8 the Broncos allow.

Western Michigan is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.

The 56.8 points per game the Broncos score are 15.7 fewer points than the Beacons allow (72.5).

The Broncos are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, 10.9% lower than the Beacons concede to opponents (48.1%).

The Beacons' 37 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Broncos have given up.

