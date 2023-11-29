Wednesday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) and the Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 76-67 based on our computer prediction, with Drake securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Valparaiso vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Valparaiso vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 76, Valparaiso 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-9.7)

Drake (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Valparaiso is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Drake's 1-4-0 ATS record. The Beacons are 1-4-0 and the Bulldogs are 4-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons have a +30 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game to rank 246th in college basketball and are allowing 66.3 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball.

Valparaiso loses the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. it records 35 rebounds per game, which ranks 117th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.2 per contest.

Valparaiso connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (247th in college basketball) at a 32% rate (214th in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 its opponents make while shooting 26.6% from deep.

The Beacons rank 301st in college basketball by averaging 86.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 43rd in college basketball, allowing 80.6 points per 100 possessions.

Valparaiso has committed 3.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (74th in college basketball play) while forcing 14 (85th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.