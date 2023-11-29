The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Drake Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons have shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points fewer than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 177th.

The Beacons average just 1.4 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Bulldogs allow (72.7).

When it scores more than 72.7 points, Valparaiso is 2-0.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Valparaiso averaged 5.5 more points per game at home (72.5) than on the road (67).

At home, the Beacons conceded 69.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.8).

Beyond the arc, Valparaiso knocked down fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) as well.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule