The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • The Beacons have shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points fewer than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 177th.
  • The Beacons average just 1.4 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Bulldogs allow (72.7).
  • When it scores more than 72.7 points, Valparaiso is 2-0.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Valparaiso averaged 5.5 more points per game at home (72.5) than on the road (67).
  • At home, the Beacons conceded 69.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Valparaiso knocked down fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) as well.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Illinois L 87-64 State Farm Center
11/21/2023 Western Illinois W 73-66 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/25/2023 Southern W 71-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/29/2023 Drake - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/2/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena

