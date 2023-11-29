The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3, winners of three straight) at Madison Square Garden. The contest on Wednesday, November 29 starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Over the past 10 contests for the Rangers (7-2-1), their offense has totaled 36 goals while their defense has conceded 27 goals. They have registered 26 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (26.9%).

The Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 in their past 10 games, putting up 34 goals while conceding 28 in that time. On 48 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (14.6%).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to take home the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-210)

Rangers (-210) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have finished 3-1-4 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 15-4-1.

New York has won all five of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers registered only one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has won both games this season when it scored two goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers are 12-2-1 in the 15 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 25 points).

In the 12 games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has an 8-4-0 record (16 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, New York is 10-1-0 (20 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 5-3-1 (11 points).

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 1-3-4 record in overtime games this season and an 11-6-3 overall record.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-2-3) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Red Wings scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Detroit has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Red Wings have earned 24 points in their 15 games with at least three goals scored.

Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 6-2-2 (14 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned 11 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.7 4th 3rd 2.45 Goals Allowed 3 13th 24th 29.4 Shots 30.3 19th 9th 29.6 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 3rd 30.16% Power Play % 22.35% 10th 8th 86.15% Penalty Kill % 78.95% 17th

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

