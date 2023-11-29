Wednesday's game between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) and Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 76, Green Bay 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-14.6)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-14.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 3-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Green Bay, who is 3-2-0 ATS. The Mastodons are 2-2-0 and the Phoenix are 1-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons' +163 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 89.0 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per outing (87th in college basketball).

Purdue Fort Wayne loses the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. it records 31.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 247th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.0 per outing.

Purdue Fort Wayne knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball) at a 37.2% rate (68th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 per game its opponents make at a 28.9% rate.

The Mastodons rank 21st in college basketball with 107.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th in college basketball defensively with 79.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Purdue Fort Wayne has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 9.5 turnovers per game, committing 9.4 (36th in college basketball play) while forcing 18.9 (second in college basketball).

