Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue Fort Wayne (-10.5)
|141.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Purdue Fort Wayne (-10.5)
|141.5
|-600
|+420
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Betting Trends
- Purdue Fort Wayne has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- This season, games featuring the Mastodons have gone over the point total twice.
- Green Bay is 3-2-0 ATS this year.
- Phoenix games have gone over the point total just once this year.
