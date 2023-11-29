The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-10.5) 141.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-10.5) 141.5 -600 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Betting Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Mastodons have gone over the point total twice.

Green Bay is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

Phoenix games have gone over the point total just once this year.

