The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) will host the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots better than 38.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Mastodons are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 180th.

The 89 points per game the Mastodons average are 25.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (63.8).

Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Purdue Fort Wayne averaged 6.4 more points per game (77.6) than it did in road games (71.2).

Defensively the Mastodons were better in home games last year, surrendering 66.9 points per game, compared to 72.9 on the road.

In home games, Purdue Fort Wayne drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (9.6) than away from home (9.8). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule