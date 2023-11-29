How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) will host the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).
- In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots better than 38.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Mastodons are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 180th.
- The 89 points per game the Mastodons average are 25.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (63.8).
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Purdue Fort Wayne averaged 6.4 more points per game (77.6) than it did in road games (71.2).
- Defensively the Mastodons were better in home games last year, surrendering 66.9 points per game, compared to 72.9 on the road.
- In home games, Purdue Fort Wayne drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (9.6) than away from home (9.8). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Dakota
|W 93-81
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 76-60
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Wittenberg
|W 95-64
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
