How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish's 94.5 points per game are 20 more points than the 74.5 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Notre Dame has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.
- Tennessee is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 94.5 points.
- The Volunteers record 83.5 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 61.8 the Fighting Irish allow.
- Tennessee is 4-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
- Notre Dame has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.5 points.
- The Volunteers shoot 43.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.
- The Fighting Irish shoot 51.3% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Volunteers allow.
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%
- Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Illinois
|W 79-68
|St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|W 113-35
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|@ Ball State
|W 90-59
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.