Wednesday's game at Wright State University Nutter Center has the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) squaring off against the IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 86-65 win, as our model heavily favors Wright State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

IUPUI vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

IUPUI vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 86, IUPUI 65

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-20.9)

Wright State (-20.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Wright State is 3-3-0 against the spread, while IUPUI's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. The Raiders have hit the over in three games, while Jaguars games have gone over one time.

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars are being outscored by 7.7 points per game, with a -54 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.4 points per game (314th in college basketball), and give up 74.1 per outing (255th in college basketball).

The 29.9 rebounds per game IUPUI accumulates rank 305th in the country, 1.2 fewer than the 31.1 its opponents grab.

IUPUI connects on 3.4 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball), 3.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 22.0% from deep (359th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 36.6%.

IUPUI has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (224th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (101st in college basketball).

