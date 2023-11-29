The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) travel to face the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Wright State vs. IUPUI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

IUPUI vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-17.5) 151.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wright State (-17.5) 152.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Wright State Betting Trends

IUPUI has won one game against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Wright State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Raiders' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.