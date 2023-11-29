How to Watch IUPUI vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will visit the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
IUPUI vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).
- The Jaguars are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 170th.
- The Jaguars' 66.4 points per game are 15.4 fewer points than the 81.8 the Raiders give up.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- IUPUI scored more points at home (66.4 per game) than away (64.9) last season.
- The Jaguars gave up fewer points at home (71.5 per game) than away (81.9) last season.
- At home, IUPUI drained 4.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%) as well.
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Winthrop
|L 74-61
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|Holy Cross
|L 74-61
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/25/2023
|Cleary
|W 78-70
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
