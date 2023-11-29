The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will visit the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

The Jaguars are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 170th.

The Jaguars' 66.4 points per game are 15.4 fewer points than the 81.8 the Raiders give up.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

IUPUI scored more points at home (66.4 per game) than away (64.9) last season.

The Jaguars gave up fewer points at home (71.5 per game) than away (81.9) last season.

At home, IUPUI drained 4.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule