The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 152.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

IUPUI vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -16.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI and its opponents have scored more than 152.5 combined points once this season.

IUPUI has a 140.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 11.9 fewer points than this game's total.

IUPUI is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

IUPUI has come away with one win in the four contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars have played as an underdog of +775 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that IUPUI has an 11.4% chance of pulling out a win.

IUPUI vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 5 83.3% 79.2 145.6 81.8 155.9 157.2 IUPUI 1 25% 66.4 145.6 74.1 155.9 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Raiders were 11-11-0 against the spread last year in Horizon League play.

The Jaguars score an average of 66.4 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 81.8 the Raiders give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

IUPUI vs. Wright State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0 IUPUI 1-3-0 0-1 1-3-0

IUPUI vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State IUPUI 9-6 Home Record 4-9 7-8 Away Record 0-15 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.