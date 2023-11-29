The Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC), who have won six straight. The Bears are heavy favorites (-11.5) in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Evansville vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -11.5 139.5

Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats

Evansville and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 combined points twice this season.

Evansville's matchups this season have a 147.3-point average over/under, 7.8 more points than this game's total.

Evansville's ATS record is 5-0-0 this season.

Evansville has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Purple Aces have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +450 odds on them winning this game.

Evansville has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Evansville vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 3 50% 74.7 160.7 65.3 126.6 140.0 Evansville 2 40% 86.0 160.7 61.3 126.6 144.5

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Bears were 11-11-0 against the spread last year in MVC action.

The Purple Aces' 86.0 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bears give up to opponents.

Evansville is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Evansville vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 4-2-0 0-1 3-3-0 Evansville 5-0-0 0-0 2-3-0

Evansville vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Evansville 10-4 Home Record 3-10 5-8 Away Record 1-14 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

