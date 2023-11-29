Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Missouri State Bears (1-1, 0-0 MVC) facing the Evansville Purple Aces (3-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Information

Evansville Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Preston Phillips: 4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Jonathan Mogbo: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Evansville vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank 325th 65.6 Points Scored 62.4 352nd 25th 63.2 Points Allowed 76 327th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 28 343rd 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6 341st 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.2 299th 289th 11.7 Assists 10.2 350th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

