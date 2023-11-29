Evansville vs. Missouri State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Missouri State Bears (1-1, 0-0 MVC) facing the Evansville Purple Aces (3-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Evansville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Preston Phillips: 4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jonathan Mogbo: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Evansville vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri State Rank
|Missouri State AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|325th
|65.6
|Points Scored
|62.4
|352nd
|25th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|76
|327th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|28
|343rd
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6
|341st
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|10.2
|350th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
