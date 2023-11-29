The Bellarmine Knights (0-4) will hope to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Knights score an average of 60.0 points per game, 30.4 fewer points than the 90.4 the Purple Aces give up to opponents.

The Purple Aces score 29.7 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Knights give up (103.3).

The Purple Aces are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 15.3% lower than the Knights allow to opponents (51.6%).

The Knights' 34.3 shooting percentage is 12.3 lower than the Purple Aces have given up.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 18.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

18.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 36.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

11.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 36.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Celine Dupont: 4.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%

4.4 PTS, 34.8 FG% Nevaeh Thomas: 10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG% Alana Striverson: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

Evansville Schedule