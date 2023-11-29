Wednesday's contest between the Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) and the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC) at Great Southern Bank Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Missouri State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Evansville vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 72, Evansville 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-0.7)

Missouri State (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Missouri State has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Evansville is 5-0-0. The Bears have a 3-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Purple Aces have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces outscore opponents by 24.7 points per game (posting 86.0 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and conceding 61.3 per contest, 24th in college basketball) and have a +148 scoring differential.

Evansville comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.8 boards. It grabs 38.0 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2.

Evansville knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (272nd in college basketball) while shooting 34.6% from deep (129th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.0 per game at 33.5%.

Evansville wins the turnover battle by 6.0 per game, committing 9.8 (51st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.8.

