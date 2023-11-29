A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) host the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Purple Aces, winners of six in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces are shooting 50.9% from the field, 13.1% higher than the 37.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Evansville has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 238th.

The Purple Aces score an average of 86 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Evansville is 6-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Evansville put up more points at home (65.2 per game) than away (61) last season.

The Purple Aces allowed 73.6 points per game at home last season, and 79 away.

Beyond the arc, Evansville drained fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.7%) than at home (34.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule