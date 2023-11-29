A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) host the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Purple Aces, winners of six in a row.

Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces are shooting 50.9% from the field, 13.1% higher than the 37.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Evansville has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 238th.
  • The Purple Aces score an average of 86 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bears allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, Evansville is 6-0.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Evansville put up more points at home (65.2 per game) than away (61) last season.
  • The Purple Aces allowed 73.6 points per game at home last season, and 79 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Evansville drained fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.7%) than at home (34.4%) as well.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Ball State W 74-50 Ford Center
11/24/2023 @ Chattanooga W 85-77 McKenzie Arena
11/25/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 93-74 McKenzie Arena
11/29/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/2/2023 Northern Iowa - Ford Center
12/5/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center

