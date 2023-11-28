Will Wyatt Kaiser Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 28?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Wyatt Kaiser a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kaiser stats and insights
- Kaiser is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
- Kaiser has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kaiser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|17:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.