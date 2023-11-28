Will Taylor Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 28?
Should you bet on Taylor Raddysh to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Raddysh stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- Raddysh has zero points on the power play.
- Raddysh averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.0 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 5-2
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
