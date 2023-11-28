Will Seth Jones Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 28?
Should you wager on Seth Jones to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- Jones has picked up one assist on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are allowing 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|25:50
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|25:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|25:43
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|31:46
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|26:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|24:50
|Home
|W 5-2
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
