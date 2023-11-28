Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Saint Joseph County, Indiana? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Joseph County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Lumiere High School at Career Academy South Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: South Bend, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.